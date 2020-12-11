Watch Virtual Premiere of Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas, With Andrea Martin and BD Wong, on Stars in the House December 11

By Andrew Gans
Dec 11, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents The Chelsea Symphony's virtual premiere of Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas December 11 at 8 PM ET.

John Lithgow narrates the evening featuring Andrea Martin, BD Wong, Caroline Rhea, Nicholas Pappone, Candace Chien, and more.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

