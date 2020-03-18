Watch Vivien Leigh Sing and Dance in 1963's Tovarich

The musical (which earned Leigh a Tony Award) opened at the Broadway Theatre March 18, 1963.

Over the course of her career, Vivien Leigh earned two Academy Awards for (Gone With the Wind and A Streetcar Named Desire), and a single Tony Award—as Best Actress in a Musical for Tovarich.

Yes, Scarlett O'Hara starred in a 1963 Broadway musical that's been all but forgotten today, despite a sparkling cast album and a memorable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Based on the Robert E. Sherwood English-language adaptation of Jaques Deval's comedy (which became a 1937 movie starring Claudette Colbert), Tovarich finds the Grand Duchess Tatiana Petrovna (Leigh) and her consort, General Prince Mikail Alexandrovitch Ouratieff (Jean-Pierre Aumont) taking jobs as servants with an American family living in Paris.

The show, directed by Peter Glenville, choreographed by Herbert Ross and with a score by Lee Pockriss and Anne Croswell and a book by David Shaw, opened at the Broadway Theatre March 18, 1963, ultimately running for 264 performances. Leigh was replaced later in the run by first her standby, Joan Copeland, and then by Eva Gabor.

Stream the original Broadway cast album on Spotify, and watch Leigh defy gravity with a long-limbed dance routine in the video above!