Watch Waitress Star Nik Dodani Bake Up a Special Thanksgiving Pie

The actor-comedian-writer swaps the stage for the kitchen to follow a recipe from Jenna Hunterson herself.

Nik Dodani’s Thanksgiving will be a bit unusual this year, but given his current role, there will at least be plenty of pie.

The actor-writer-comedian is currently making his Broadway debut in Waitress, taking on the role of the romantic(/obsessive) Revolutionary War reenactor Ogie. He’s in the show through November 27, wrapping up his run just a few days after Thanksgiving. But since neither the musical nor the holiday would be complete complete without pie, Dodani recently joined Playbill’s Managing News Editor Ryan McPhee ahead of his busy final week for a crash course in baking a special Turkey Day treat.

In the video above, Dodani and McPhee (with the guidance of Jenna Hunterson herself courtesy of Sugar Butter Flour: The Waitress Pie Book) tackled Almost Makes You Believe Again Pie, packed with cranberries, pears, a poppy seed streusel, and plenty of warm spices sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Fans of the musical may recognize this as the pie Jenna dreams up as she sees Ogie and Dawn falling in love.

As the pies bake, Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen, Atypical) discusses the importance of representation in a show like Waitress and bridging queer and South Asian identities in his work, including with his screenplay for an in-development film adaptation of the Rakesh Satyal novel Blue Boy.

Follow along to learn how to make your own Almost Makes You Believe Again Pie (recipe developed by Sheri Castle), and catch Waitress at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.