WATCH: West End Pit Musicians Mash-Up Hamilton with Mame, Merrily, and More in 'Overture of Overtures'

More than 50 musicians remotely recorded this arrangement that combines musical theatre's most iconic overtures.

More than 50 West End instrumentalists have come together remotely to record the "Overture of Overtures," a new arrangement from music director Alan Williams that mashes up some of musical theatre's best melodies. Take a look at the finished product above.

Along with moments from the iconic overtures of such musicals as Gypsy, Chicago, Funny Girl, and Merrily We Roll Along, "Overture of Overtures" also includes music from more modern, (technically) overture-less shows, like Hamilton, Ragtime, and Company. Watch the entire performance above.

The 55-member orchestra includes Will Hillman, Patrick Savage, Laura Melhuish, Millie Ashton, Ciaran McCabe, and Jo Archard on first violin; Glesni Roberts, Cat Parker, Darius Thompson, Clare Taylor, Kath James, and Penny Ainscow on second violin; Sarah Chapman, Jennymay Logan, Lizzie Boyce, Alice Billen, and Bernie Anguige on viola;. Dave Hornberger, Nerys Richards, Verity Simmons, and Gabriella Swallow on cello; Phil Donnelly, Pete Hutchison, and Nicky Davenport on bass; Helen Wilson on piccolo; Sarah Manship on flute; Jennie Chilton on clarinet; Jessamy Holder on clarinet and bass clarinet; Ilid Jones on oboe; Geoff Coates on cor anglais; Linton Stephens on bassoon; Nick Moss and Mikey Davis on alto saxophone; Paul Stevens and Hannah Lawrance on tenor saxophone; Gemma Moore on baritone saxophone; Simon Gardner, Jean-Paul Gervasoni, Seb Philpott, and Angela Whelan on trumpet; Mike Kearsey and Winston Rollins on trombone; Andy Wood on bass trombone; Richard Henry on tuba; Dave Oxley, Joseph Ryan, and Laura Llewelyn-Jones on french horn; Cecilia de Maria on harp; Simon Heeley on piano; Justin Quinn on electric guitar and banjo; Tim Goodyer on drums; James Turner on timpani; and Dave Elliot, Shan Chana, and Becky Brass on percussion.

The Gypsy and Promises, Promises trumpet solos are played by Gardner, and the West Side Story trumpet solo is played by Gervasoni.

Audio mixing is by Phil Donnelly at Arnos Groove Studio, with audio mastering by Simon Hendry and video editing by Mark Harrison. Jerome van den Berghe was the associate orchestrator and provided music preparation.