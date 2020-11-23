Watch West Side Story Star Shereen Pimentel Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday November 23

Coach Joe Rosko hosts the weekly interview and fitness series.

West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday November 23 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic. Watch the interview above beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

Pimentel made waves earlier this year as Maria in the 2020 revival of West Side Story, but the performer actually made her Broadway debut in 2009 as Young Nala in The Lion King. On top of starring in the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents musical, Pimentel graduated this past summer from Juilliard with a bachelor's degree in vocal performance.

READ: Shereen Pimentel’s Maria Is Not the West Side Story Ingénue You Expect

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.