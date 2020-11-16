WATCH: Which 'Favorite Things' Did Oscar Hammerstein Leave on the Cutting Room Floor?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   WATCH: Which 'Favorite Things' Did Oscar Hammerstein Leave on the Cutting Room Floor?
By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 16, 2020
 
In honor of the 61st anniversary of The Sound of Music's Broadway opening, watch this video exploring the creation of the beloved song.

Concord Theatricals is celebrating Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, which opened on Broadway today in 1959, by pulling the curtain back on one of its most beloved songs: "My Favorite Things." Watch the video above and see Oscar Hammerstein II's process writing the song, from a discarded original title and concept to several favorite things that ended up on the cutting room floor.

The musical was the brainchild of Broadway legend Mary Martin, who created the role of Maria. Martin originally conceived the work as a play with music, bringing in her South Pacific songwriters Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II to compose some new tunes for the von Trapp family to sing. The project eventually became a full musical, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's final collaboration; Hammerstein passed away just nine months after the work premiered on Broadway.

In the stage version of The Sound of Music, "My Favorite Things" is sung by Mother Abbess to comfort Maria after she finds out she's being sent away from the Abbey to become the von Trapp family's governess. The 1965 film adaptation starring Julie Andrews shifted the song to a later scene in which Maria calms the von Trapp children during a thunderstorm. The song has since become a holiday standard and the score's best known tune, with countless vocal and instrumental covers released.

Take a look at more The Sound of Music's lyric sketches in these papers from the Library of Congress Music Division's Oscar Hammerstein II Collection:

Check Out These Original Hand-Written Lyrics to The Sound of Music

Check Out These Original Hand-Written Lyrics to The Sound of Music

24 PHOTOS
So Long Farewell_handwritten (3).jpg
Lyrics to "So Long, Farewell" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
%22Do-Re-Mi%22 Lyric Sketch.JPG
Lyrics to "Do-Re-Mi" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
%22Do-Re-Mi%22 Lyric Sketch (1).JPG
Lyrics to "Do-Re-Mi" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Do Re Mi_handwritten-1.jpg
Lyrics to "Do-Re-Mi" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Do Re Mi_handwritten-2.jpg
Lyrics to "Do-Re-Mi" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Do-Re-Mi Lyric Sketch.JPG
Lyrics to "Do-Re-Mi" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Raindrops on Roses.jpg
Lyrics to "My Favorite Things" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Things rhymes.jpg
Lyrics to "My Favorite Things" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
My Favorite Things Page 2.jpg
Lyrics to "My Favorite Things" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
My Faovirte Things Page 3.jpg
Lyrics to "My Favorite Things" From the Oscar Hammerstein II Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest Videos
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.