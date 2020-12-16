WATCH: Wild Mountain Thyme's Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan Talk the ‘Barbra Streisand Special,’ Jamie’s (Fake?) One-Man Musical, More

Plus, Jon Hamm discusses farming and the new film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar.

The ever-charming and goofy Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan are here to talk about their movie Wild Mountain Thyme, but, like a lot of us, have plenty more on their minds in a, well, wild time. Check out the interview above to see the pair call out each other’s Zoom hijinks, ruminate about Barbra Streisand’s lighting preferences, and announce Dornan’s almost-definitely-fake-but-we-hope-it’s-real solo show planned for 2024.

Based on John Patrick Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar, the movie follows Rosemary and Anthony, two Irish farmers who grew up as neighbors. Now they’re adults, and Rosemary is in love with Anthony, but he doesn't seem to notice. Things get even more complicated when Anthony’s dad (played by Christopher Walken) decides to sell the farm to Anthony’s cousin Adam (Jon Hamm). The film, now in select theatres and available on-demand, leans into the quirky folktales of Ireland, complete with beautiful scenery and whimsical romance.

“We both fell in love with these bonkers farmers,” says Blunt. “They’ve sort of been driven a bit mad by being so lonely and isolated. I think that’s what makes the romance of it: it’s the humanity of them, how odd, awkward, and mysterious we probably all are.”

“What is normal?,” adds Dornan. “I don’t want anything to do with anyone who’s normal. If I get sat at dinner beside [someone who is] normal, I’m going to ask to move.”

Also stopping by for an interview were Shanley, Hamm, and Dearbhla Malloy (reprises her role as Aoife from the 2014 Broadway production). Watch them talk about the characteristics they share with their quirky characters and what else audiences can expect from Wild Mountain Thyme below.

