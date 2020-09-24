Watch 'Wilds of the West' From New Film Killian & the Comeback Kids, With Taylor A. Purdee, Shannon O’Boyle, More

Purdee also wrote and directed the folk-rock movie musical.

Taylor A. Purdee’s new folk-rock musical film Killian & the Comeback Kids is currently in select cinemas around the country.

Watch a preview above as Purdee, Shannon O’Boyle (Kinky Boots), Shane Andries (Blue Man Group), Andrew O’Shanick (Pitch Perfect), John Donchak, Yael Elisheva, and Emily Mest (Spring Awakening national tour) perform "Wilds of the West."

Killian & the Comeback Kids tells the story of a young, mixed race musician (Purdee) forced to return to his rural hometown after college. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance (Donchak) gives the summer new direction. The two throw together a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town.

Both the film’s soundtrack and original score were created by Purdee’s folk-rock act The Cumberland Kids. A soundtrack will be released, featuring additional music from Jane, Laney Lynx, and Bandits on the Run.

The film is produced by Roberta Morris Purdee’s Karmic Release Ltd. with Suzanne Curry, Purdee, and Liam Higgins. Hope Runs High distributes.

For more information and show times, click here.

