Watch Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson on Stars in the House Live Stream

The daily benefit series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the new daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes another couple—Tony nominee Will Chase (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)—April 2 at 8 PM.

The Stars in the House series—which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara—promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous guests have also included Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Melissa Manchester, Anika Larsen, Tom Kitt, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Jessie Mueller, Norbert Leo Butz, Patrick Wilson, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Kristin Chenoweth, Liz Callaway, Len Cariou, Joanna Gleason, Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, Betty Buckley, Jason Alexander, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jeremy Jordan, Raúl Esparza, Annette Bening, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Eric McCormack, Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez, Miranda Sings, Lea Salonga, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Judy Kuhn, Michael Cerveris, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas, Emily Skeggs, Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage, Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Joan Allen, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange, Drew McVety, Cynthia Nixon, Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Dan Butler, Caroline Rhea, Harrison Greenbaum, France Joli, Bill Berloni, and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time. Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, will also make frequent appearances to answer questions and offer best practices.

Watch previous Stars in the House/Plays in the House presentations here.

SiriusXM is the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering Stars in the House to listeners daily. Subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9 AM ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel 72.

“Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering,” Rudetsky said. “We’re hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the inside Broadway stories, but also donate to the Actors Fund. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his or her own home!”

Additional stars who have already confirmed appearances as part of the initiative: Shoshana Bean, Wayne Brady, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Ann Hampton Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Gavin Creel, Melissa Errico, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ana Gasteyer, Justin Guarini, Debbie Gravitte, James Monroe Iglehart, Marc Kudish, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Idina Menzel, Rosie O’Donnell, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Kate Shindle, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Marissa Jaret Winokur with more to be announced.

As is the case for husband-and-husband duo Rudetsky and Wesley, many stars live together. Stars in the House has confirmed celebrity couples Jen Cody and Hunter Foster, Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Andy Karl and Orfeh, Liz Larsen and Sal Viviano, and Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo.

“Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services,” said Mitchell, who serves as chairman of the board for The Actors Fund. “It’s critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immuno-compromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress.”

Stars in the House will stream daily until Broadway re-opens.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

