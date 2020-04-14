Watch Will & Grace Emmy Winner Sean Hayes on Stars in the House Live Stream

The daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Will & Grace Emmy winner and Promises, Promises Tony nominee Sean Hayes April 14 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series—which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara—promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time. Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, will also make frequent appearances to answer questions and offer best practices.

Cast members from Fox's Glee, including Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz, will reunite for the April 14 at 8 PM live stream. Watch previous Stars in the House presentations here.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

