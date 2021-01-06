Water Main Break Causes Damage at York Theatre Company

The Off-Broadway company is located within Saint Peter's Church at 54th Street and Lexington Avenue.

A water main break on New York's East Side has caused extensive damage to Saint Peter's Church, which houses Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company. Water began pouring into the venue, located at Lexington Avenue and 54th Street, the morning of January 4.

“It was one of these experiences that you can never possibly imagine. Everywhere you moved was water and mud,” Senior Pastor Jared Stahler told CBS2. The church's organ was damaged with destruction at every level of the facility.

York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan said in a statement, “We are devastated but will definitely recover.…There is damage everywhere from the mud and the water. We are in the midst of trying to recover archival files, scripts, lighting equipment, costumes, scenery, and 50 years of York Theatre history. Some things will definitely have to be replaced, such as computers, carpeting, and some lighting equipment. What is irreplaceable are the papers and artwork which were soaked in the flood. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts.”

Although the York Theatre Company is currently closed for in-person productions due to the pandemic, the venue is offering a series of online events. For more information click here. Donations may be made by clicking here.