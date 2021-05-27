Waterwell's Outdoor Dance-Theatre Piece June Rites!! Will Premiere at Governors Island

The work celebrating the return of summer runs June 18-27.

The world premiere of Waterwell's June Rites!! will run June 18-27 at Picnic Point on Governors Island. The outdoor dance-theatre work celebrating the arrival of summer is co-created by Lee Sunday Evans, Ásta Bennie Hostetter and Mariana Sanchez.

Conceived as a civic ritual in dialogue with state fairs and summer solstice festivals, the performance will be an opportunity for collective reemergence into public spaces after a long, hard winter. The piece has original music written and performed by percussionists Mauro Refosco and Gustavo Di Dalva, both recently seen on Broadway in David Byrne's American Utopia.

Evans directs the work, with costume design by Hostetter and scenic design by Sanchez.

Ferries are available daily from lower Manhattan and weekends from Brooklyn. To allow for social distancing on Governors Island ferries, visitors must also reserve ferry tickets in advance. Tickets for June Rites!! are free, but must be reserved in advance. Visit Waterwell.org for more information.