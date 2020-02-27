Wayne Duvall, Adrian Blake Enscoe, More Join John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands for World Premiere of Swept Away

The musical from the Avett Brothers has found its complete cast and creative team.

Broadway alum Wayne Duvall and Dickinson star Adrian Blake Enscoe will star as as Captain and Little Brother, respectively, in the world premiere of the Avett Brothers’ Swept Away. Duvall (1984) and Enscoe will star alongside the previously announced Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. as Mate and Tony nominee Stark Sands as Older Brother.

Swept Away is set in 1888 off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, as four men struggle to survive after their whaling ship sinks in a violent storm. The cast will also feature Taurean Everett, Dan Gleason, Erin R. Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn. Performances will begin June 14 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the musical is inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 album Mignonette, and will incorporate other songs from their catalog with a book from Tony winner John Logan (Moulin Rouge!, Red).

Serving on the creative team are choreographer David Neumann, music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Justin Craig, scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, and sound designer Kai Harada, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Chris Miller.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock & MWM Live.