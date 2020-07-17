We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Premieres on Hulu July 17

The Andrew Fried–helmed documentary tracks the hip-hop improv troupe's 15-year journey.

Following its 2020 Sundance Film Festival debut, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu July 17. The documentary feature, directed by Andrew Fried, is the culmination of almost 15 years following Freestyle Love Supreme, the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale.

Click here to subscribe to Hulu with a one month free trial.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Kail.

READ: We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Reveals the Origins of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and the Hip-Hop Improv Group That Started It All

Before the success of Hamilton and In The Heights, Miranda was in improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme with director Kail and performers Jackson and Veneziale. Filmmaker Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of its beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City, as well as the troupe's Broadway debut.

Following a hit Off-Broadway return last season, Freestyle Love Supreme concluded an acclaimed, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre in January of this year.

The film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.