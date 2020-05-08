We Asked, You Answered: 30 Broadway Props Theatre Fans Wish They Owned

Photo Features   We Asked, You Answered: 30 Broadway Props Theatre Fans Wish They Owned
By Marc J. Franklin
May 08, 2020
 
From the cast in Dear Evan Hansen to the burn book in Mean Girls, check out Playbill readers; favorite stage props.
Dear_Evan_Hansen_Props_August_2017_HR
Evan Hansen casts Marc J. Franklin

While the worlds created on the Broadway stage can be larger life, many times a show can be identified by just a single prop. From the cast in Dear Evan Hansen to the Burn Book in Mean Girls, these items take on a life of their own, and their impact on a theatre audience lasts long after the curtain comes down.

We asked and you answered: Check out these 30 Broadway props Playbill readers wish they owned.

30 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_05_HR.jpg
A pie from Waitress Jeremy Daniel
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
"The Handbook for the Recently Deceased" from Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Dear_Evan_Hansen_Props_August_2017_HR
Casts from Dear Evan Hansen Marc J. Franklin
Anastasia_Broadway_Props_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Music boxes from Anastasia Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
Genie's lamp from Aladdin Marc J. Franklin
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal
Mark's camera from Rent
The company
A newspaper from Newsies Deen van Meer
<i>The Ferryman </i>set
The children's drawings from The Ferryman Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Close Up on the World Feature_2019_HR
Hermes' microphone from Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Brian J. Smith in <i>The Glass Menagerie</i>
Laura Wingfield's unicorn from The Glass Menagerie Michael J. Lutch
