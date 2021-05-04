We Asked, You Answered: 32 Broadway Costumes Theatre Fans Wished They Owned

From Natasha’s coat from The Great Comet to Beetlejuice’s suit, check out Playbill readers' favorite theatre costumes.

Broadway fans wear their heart on their sleeve, but if given the chance, many would like to add their favorite costumes to their personal collection. And, with a plethora of worlds explored onstage, Broadway has provided fans with quite the dream closet, from ready-wear to the otherworldly.

We asked and you answered: Check out these 32 Broadway costumes theatre fans wished they owned.

