We Asked, You Answered: 32 Broadway Costumes Theatre Fans Wished They Owned

By Marc J. Franklin
May 04, 2021
 
From Natasha’s coat from The Great Comet to Beetlejuice’s suit, check out Playbill readers' favorite theatre costumes.
Denée Benton Chad Batka

Broadway fans wear their heart on their sleeve, but if given the chance, many would like to add their favorite costumes to their personal collection. And, with a plethora of worlds explored onstage, Broadway has provided fans with quite the dream closet, from ready-wear to the otherworldly.

We asked and you answered: Check out these 32 Broadway costumes theatre fans wished they owned.

Natasha's coat from Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 Chad Batka
Christine Daaé's cloak from The Phantom of the Opera Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
Millie's flapper dress from Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Harold Zidler suit from Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice's suit from Beetlejuice Marc J. Franklin
Hedwig's costume from Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
Dream's dress from Dreamgirls Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Edna Turnblad's "Welcome to the 60's" dress from Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Anya's royal dress from Anastasia Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elsa's "Let It Go" dress from Frozen Deen van Meer
