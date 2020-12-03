We Dance: Celebrating the 2017 Revival of Once On This Island on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning production opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre December 3, 2017.

The Michael Arden-helmed revival of Once On This Island opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre December 3, 2017. The production, choreographed by Camille A. Brown, played 29 previews and 457 performances before closing January 6, 2019. The musical earned eight Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Revival of a Musical. Based on Rosa Guy's novel My Love, My Love, Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who embarks on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The musical features music by Stephen Flaherty and a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production starred Hailey Kilgore as Ti Moune, Merle Dandridge as Papa Ge, Quentin Earl Darrington as Agwe, Alex Newel as Asaka, Lea Salonga as Erzulie, Phillip Boykin as Tonton Julian, Kenita R. Miller as Mama Euralie, Isaac Powell as Daniel, and Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson as the Little Girl alongside ensemble members Alysha Deslorieux, David Jennings, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reeid, and Aurelia Williams. Once On This Island featured scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, co-lighting design by Peggy Eisenhauer and Jules Fisher, and sound design by Peteer Hylenski with stage management by Justin Scribner, Mary Kathryn Flynt, and Kenneth J. McGee. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/OnceOnThisIsland.