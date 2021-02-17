We See You, White American Theater Delivers Progress Report

Seven months later, over 100 theatre organizations have responded with action to BIPOC demands.

Seven months after the release of the We See You, White American Theater letter, an accountability report has been published, acknowledging over 100 theatre organizations across America that have responded to the BIPOC demands of the community. “There have been considerable actions in the industry toward equity, anti-racism, and the dismantling of white-supremacy in the American theatre,” the report finds.

WSYWAT’s research includes a list of predominantly white institutions (such as theatres, training programs, talent organizations, PR offices, union locals) that have taken action to create more equitable spaces. Each company's action plan is laid out within the report, with WSYWAT urging “if these institutions are in your region, keep yourself updated and keep them accountable. These are their words—hold them to it.”

Among those listed are Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Signature Theatre, Alley Theatre, Goodman Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Trinity Repertory Company, Woolly Mammoth, The Yale School of Drama, IATSE Theatrical Wardrobe Union Local 887, Matt Ross PR, and William Morris Endeavor. WSYWAT acknowledged it did not have the capacity to research the entire industry, so some organizations might be left off of the list. Contact info@weseeyouwat.com to be added.

Also of note is the original letter that was initially signed by over 300 Black, Indigenous, and people of color theatre workers now has 104,600 signatures. In addition, the collective pointed out that the Broadway League still has not responded to the demands released July 8 , nor to any outreach that the collective has made since July 27, 2020.

Click here to read the full report.