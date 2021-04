Week of Free Opera Streams Highlights Page-to-Stage Titles

The Metropolitan Opera’s latest lineup of virtual offerings includes The Nose, Eugene Onegin, and Roméo et Juliette.

Seven operas with literary roots will be available to watch for free this week as part of the Metropolitan Opera’s ongoing Nightly Met Streams series.

“From Page to Stage” week begins April 5 with Gounod’s Faust. Later titles include Tchaikovsky’s take on the Russian epic poem Eugene Onegin, Gounod’s Shakespeare-inspired Roméo et Juliette, and the Shostakovich opera The Nose, based on the Nikolai Gogol satire of the same name.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

April 5: Gounod’s Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.

April 6: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. Originally broadcast December 15, 1981.

April 7: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. Production by Deborah Warner. Originally broadcast April 22, 2017.

April 8: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. Originally broadcast April 7, 1984.

April 9: Shostakovich’s The Nose

Starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pavel Smelkov. Production by William Kentridge. Originally broadcast October 26, 2013.

April 10: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Production by Guy Joosten. Originally broadcast December 15, 2007.