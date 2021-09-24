Weekend Performances of Broadway’s Lackawanna Blues Canceled After Ruben Santiago-Hudson Injury

By Talaura Harms
Sep 24, 2021
Performances will resume September 28, with the official opening shifted to September 30.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin

Due to a back injury sustained by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, weekend performances of his solo show Lackawanna Blues have been canceled beginning Friday, September 24. Performances will resume September 28—what was originally slated to be the show's official opening—with opening night shifted to September 30.

Written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel.

The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Previews for the Manhattan Theatre Club production began September 14 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Check out photos from the Broadway production below:

Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson with Junior Mack in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Lackawanna Blues Marc J. Franklin
