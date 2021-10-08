Weekend Performances of Lackawanna Blues Canceled Due to Ruben Santiago-Hudson Injury

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Santiago-Hudson's solo show plays the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Performances for the October 8 weekend of the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Lackawanna Blues, written by and starring Ruben Santiago-Hudson, have been canceled. Tony winner Santiago-Hudson has suffered a recurrence of his back injury.

Performances are expected to resume October 12.

The October 7 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre was also canceled shortly before curtain. The play had originally been scheduled to open September 28, but the initial back injury bumped the opening to September 30. The opening was again postponed to October 7 as Santiago-Hudson continued to heal.

Written, performed, and directed by Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside of Buffalo. The artist brings to life over 20 characters in the solo performance, celebrating the housemother who raised him, Miss Rachel.

The show features original music by Bill Sims Jr., performed on stage by Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Darron L West.

Lacakawanna Blues premiered Off-Broadway in 2001 and was adapted into a television film in 2005. Santiago-Hudson made his Broadway debut in 1992 in Jelly's Last Jam and won a 1996 Tony Award for his performance in Seven Guitars. He is slated to direct Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew—also at Manhattan Theatre Club—in 2022.

Broadway previews for Lackawanna Blues began September 14.

