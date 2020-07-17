Weekend Streaming Guide: A Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion, the Obie-Winning Heroes of the Fourth Turning, More

Here are the theatre and theatre-adjacent titles to catch July 17–19.

This weekend is your chance to catch a buzzy play fresh off an awards season success, a virtual reunion of a cult-favorite musical comedy, and star tenor Jonas Kaufmann—all from your couch.

These are just some of the virtual offerings July 17–19. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, July 17

1 PM: Ithaca College and Syracuse University

Faculty from the theatre programs at both New York schools join Playbill and The Growing Studio’s weekly series College Theatre Auditions to share insights into the application process, audition tips, and more.

7 PM: Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival

The streaming edition of the annual event, benefiting Broadway Cares’ Dancers Responding to AIDS, will feature socially distanced world premiere pieces from Ayodele Casel, Larry Kiegwin (with dancers including Jerry Mitchell), and Stephen Petronio, as well as returning festival favorites from Kyle Abraham, Al Blackstone, and Garrett Smith.

8 PM: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion

Cast members from the beloved musical comedy—including Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Gabrielle Ruiz—join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on Stars in the House, benefitting The Actors Fund.

Saturday, July 18

1 PM: Jonas Kaufmann in Concert

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off a new live streamed concert initiative, which will take the place of in-person performances at the New York City house for the remainder of the year. Tenor Jonas Kaufmann will go live from the Polling Abbey in Bavaria. Tickets to the performance (and subsequent remote concerts) cost $20.

7 PM: Heroes of the Fourth Turning

A reading of Will Arbery’s Obie-winning Pulitzer Prize finalist streams online on Play-PerView. The event reunites the cast of the Playwrights Horizons world premiere: Jeb Kreager, Julia McDermott, Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters, and John Zdrojeski.

Sunday, July 19

5 PM: Voices of Compassion

Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, her Miss Saigon co-star Alistair Brammer, Wicked alums Lindsay Pearce and Brittney Johnson, and more will take part in the two-day virtual concert, supporting Mercy for Animals.

7 PM: The Conclusion of Richard II

Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) takes on the title role in Shakespeare@ Home’s radio play presentation of the Bard’s history, adapted and directed by Sean Hagerty. The third and final episode is available to stream and download beginning at 7 PM; catch up with the first two here.

More Streaming Options

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, the Andrew Fried-helmed documentary about the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, drops on Hulu July 17.

The National Theatre’s 2016 revival of Amadeus is available to stream through July 23.

Brush up your Italian: The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with Rossini’s La Cenerentola (July 17), Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (July 18), and Puccini’s La Bohème (July 19).