Weekend Streaming Guide: Viola Davis Hosts Black Theatre United Town Hall, Julie Andrews as Cinderella, a Broadway-Infused Biden Fundraiser, More

Here are some options for theatre enthusiasts to catch July 24–26.

From a warm-up with Lily James to a chat with Viola Davis; from "A Lovely Night" with Julie Andrews to "Vanilla Ice Cream" with Laura Benanti—this weekend offers myriad digital streams to entice theatre enthusiasts.

These are just some of the virtual offerings presented July 24–26. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, July 24

1 PM ET: Marymount and Manhattan School of Music

Staff members from the two New York City schools—which boast the likes of Adrienne Warren, Laverne Cox, Annaleigh Ashford, Shuler Hensley, and Harry Connick Jr. as alumni—will answer your questions as part of Playbill and The Growing Studio’s College Theatre Auditions series.

2 PM: Warm Up With Lily James

The All About Eve and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star joins Broadway Weekends for a live coaching session, in which she’ll share her own pre-stage warm-ups and answer audience questions.

7 PM: Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time.

Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis, a member of Black Theatre United, moderates the virtual Town Hall with Georgia politician and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams and Fair Count Vice President Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean. Register to watch here. The event follows the collective's inaugural event, a conversation between Audra McDonald, Wendell Pierce, LaChanze, and Sherrilyn Ifill.

8 PM: Cinderella Watch Party

Watch the classic telecast, starring Julie Andrews, with Playbill and The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization by following along on Twitter and Instagram. The stream will also be available for free for 48 hours.

9 PM: She Loves Me

PBS’s Great Performances kicks off its “Broadway at Home” series with a rebroadcast of the 2016 Roundabout revival starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Gavin Creel, and Jane Krakowski. Check local listings.





Saturday, July 25

2 PM: Misalliance

Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd), Sharon Washington (The Scottsboro Boys), and more will take part in a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s comedy for Plays in the House, an offshoot of the ongoing Stars in the House series. Proceeds will go to The Actors Fund.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young in Concert

Broadway on Demand presents a live streamed digital concert from The Space in Las Vegas with the Jersey Boys Tony winner. Patrons who purchase a VIP ticket will also be able to join Young in a virtual after-party.

Sunday, July 26

7PM: The Little Foxes Live Reading

Lillian Hellman’s classic play hits the screen once more, this time as a live reading on YouTube from Quarantine Theatre Company. The cast features Austin Pendleton (who appeared in the 1967 revival and directed the 1980 Broadway production), Morgana Shaw, Liam Mitchell, Barbara Bleier, Tom Smith, Tammy Faye Starlight, and Ian Christiansen.

8 PM: Celebration for Change

An all-star lineup—including Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Julianne Moore, and Renée Elise Goldsberry—assemble for a concert in support of the Joe Biden campaign, 100 days before the presidential election.

8 PM: Megan Hilty

The Tony-nominated Smash and Wicked favorite is the latest to join Seth Rudetsky for The Seth Concert Series for a virtual show from their respective homes.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera continues its Nightly Met Streams series with Verdi’s Falstaff (July 24), Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier (July 25), and Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West (July 26).

The 2020 Shakespeare's Globe production of Macbeth, with Ekow Quartey in the title role, is available to stream through July 26.

A virtual presentation of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World, filmed entirely in isolation with Rachel John, Ramin Karimloo, Cedric Neal, and Rachel Tucker, is available through The Other Palace’s Digital Venue until July 25.