Weekend Tune-In: Broadway Black's Antonyo Awards, an All-Star Cuttin' Up, More

Here's what theatre organizations are streaming June 19–21.

Take a look below at just some of the streaming events happening over the weekend, including a spectrum of Juneteenth commemorations, an inaugural awards ceremony from Broadway Black, live concerts and readings, and more.

Friday, June 19



All Day: Juneteenth Celebrations

A variety of theatre groups virtually commemorate the emancipation of slaves throughout the day. Among the offerings are the Old Globe's annual event, now hosted on Facebook with past performances and a new reading of Joy Yvonne Jones' Ode to My Mothers (3–7 PM ET); a Friday Night Salon hosted by Dominique Morisseau from Girls Write Now (6 PM); and a tele-protest from Poetic Societies residents as part of La MaMa and CultureHub's Downtown Variety series.

2 PM: Peter Pan Live!

YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! will offer a stream of NBC's 2014 live broadcast, available for 48 hours. The cast includes Allison Williams in the title role, along with Tony winners Kelli O'Hara and Christian Borle, Tony nominee Taylor Louderman, and Christopher Walken.

7 PM: The Antonyo Awards

Broadway Black commemorates Juneteenth with the inaugural ceremony, celebrating Black members of the Broadway and Off-Broadway community. Among those taking part in the virtual event are Audra McDonald, Jordan E. Cooper, LaChanze, Shereen Pimentel, and L Morgan Lee—each of whom are nominated themselves.

PHOTOS: Ahead of the Antonyo Awards, a Look at the Nominees for Best Play, Musical, and Revival

Saturday, June 20





2 PM: Tony Pinkins in Mrs. Warren's Profession

Stars in the House continues its weekly Plays in the House offshoot with the George Bernard Shaw comedy. Tonya Pinkins will lead a cast that also includes James Monroe Iglehart, Thom Sesma, Midori Francis, David Huynh, and Raphael Nash Thompson.

7:30 PM: Akhnaten

This weekend, the Metropolitan Opera streams two Philip Glass titles, both of which are not typically available in its Met on Demand catalog. First up is the Met premiere of Akhnaten, followed by Satyagraha on Sunday

8 PM: The Gorgeous Nothings

The Playbill Playback series will celebrate Pride with an exclusive stream of The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert, which played Joe's Pub earlier this year. Beth Kirkpatrick, Gideon Glick, and Telly Leung guest host the stream of the performance, which highlights the vibrant—though hidden—LGBTQ+ scene of '20s and '30s New York.

Sunday, June 21



6 PM: Cuttin' Up

Joe Morton, Blair Underwood, Dyllon Burnside, and Tisha Campbell will lead a reading of Charles Randolph-Wright's play, about the time-honored tradition of a Black-owned barbershop. Catch the live-to-tape stream exclusively on Playbill. The stream is free, though donations to the Classic Theatre of Harlem are suggested.

8 PM: Jessie Mueller Joins Seth Rudetsky

Stars in the House co-creator Rudetsky normally welcomes guests to the Art House stage in Provincetown over the summer. Though confined to their own homes for now, several Broadway favorites will join him virtually for The Seth Concert Series. Tony winner Mueller will perform selections from some of her biggest roles, which include star turns in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, and Carousel.

More Streaming Options





Stars in the House will also welcome Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman, and Robb Nanus of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition June 20 at 8 PM and present a reading of Georgia Mae James Unplugs America for its Playing in the House Teen Edition June 21 at 2 PM.

for its June 21 at 2 PM. Ann , written by and starring Holland Taylor, is available to stream on PBS through July 17.

, written by and starring Holland Taylor, is available to stream on PBS through July 17. Emma Rice's stage adaptation of Angela Carter's Wise Children is available to stream via Britol Old Vic through June 26.

These are just some of the virtual offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.