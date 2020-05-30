Weekend Video Roundup: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares Where Phantom Began, Bonnie Milligan Gets 'Thoroughly Modern' and More

Stage favorites continue to take to social media, hoping to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy while attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep spirits high in quarantine, Andrew Lloyd Webber took phans back to the theatre where Phantom first began, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert alums from around the world united to celebrate Pride, and much more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared stories and offered a mini tour of the tryout theatre where The Phantom of The Opera was first staged.



I’m going to be sharing some of the Stories behind the Scores and this little theatre over the next few weeks. Reminiscing today to where Phantom all started - ALW pic.twitter.com/1VLXfJs8BX — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 24, 2020





In this slice-of-life film from Team Starkid's Jaime Lyn Beatty, a puppet takes us through a typical day in quarantine.



For Marty Thomas' weekly Quarantine Cabaret series, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) performed "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie.





Cast members from around the globe who have all starred in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert came together in lockdown to celebrate Pride with a socially distanced performance of the show's “Colour My World.”



Bob Martin, Beth Leavel, Mara Davi, and more of the cast and creative team from the Broadway and London productions of The Drowsy Chaperone came together to sing "As We Stumble Along" to raise funds for The Actors Fund and Funds for Freelancers.

