Weekend Video Roundup: Ramin Karimloo Takes to the Banjo, a Scene From Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick, and More

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep spirits high in quarantine, Broadway favorite Ramin Karimloo covered a Rogers & Hammerstein classic, the front-of-house staff of Frozen shared a tribute to the show's company and crew, and more.

Broadway's Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia) shared a banjo cover of the beloved The Sound of Music tune "Edelweiss."



American Repertory Theater continued its weekly dive into its archives with this clip of "Stubb Kills a Whale" from the original A.R.T. production of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin.



With the news that Frozen will not reopen after the Broadway shutdown, the ushers at the St. James Theatre bid the Disney musical goodbye with this virtual tribute to the show's company and crew, set to the showstopper "Let It Go."



In honor of Mother's Day, Moulin Rouge's Robyn Hurder (alongside her son Hudson) recreated her dance performance from Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween-inspired cabaret “I Put A Spell On You” - The Return of the Sanderson Sisters.



Mónica Huarte (who has starred in Mexico City productions of Avenue Q, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, and Constellations) has used her time in quarantine to perform a parody version of William Finn’s “I’m Breaking Down” from Falsettos. The lyrics in Spanish were written by Roberto Araujo, who co-directed the video with Huarte.

