Welcome Back to the Rock: Watch Come From Away's Emotional Return to Broadway

The Tony-nominated musical resumed performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21.

The international hit musical Come From Away resumed performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21. Video from the evening features opening speeches from director Christopher Ashley and co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein, emotional footage of the company taking the stage for the opening number ("Welcome to the Rock"), and a special curtain call speech from original cast member Joel Hatch. Take a look above.

In addition to Hatch, the cast features Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, De’Lon Grant, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber. (Beginning October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie.)

The film capture of Come From Away began streaming on Apple TV+ September 10, while a free, in-person concert staging of the musical was presented in front of the Lincoln Memorial that same day.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from travelers to locals to airline personnel.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Sankoff and Hein with direction by Tony winner Ashley, choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of The Telsey Office.

