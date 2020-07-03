Welcome to the Room Where It Happens: Hamilton Arrives on Disney+ July 3

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is now available to stream.

You’ve waited for it long enough: You can now catch Hamilton, even despite the continued Broadway shutdown. The Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives on Disney+ July 3, preserving the performances of must of the original principal cast.

The release of the film, captured in June 2016, has been years in the making. Reports broke in July 2018 of a bidding war erupting between studios over the filmed presentation, with Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox both named as contenders (the latter acquired by Disney in 2019). Disney initially announced a cinema premiere for October 2021, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealed their shift to an at-home release.

READ: Your Watch Party Guide to Hamilton on Disney+

In addition to Miranda in the title role, the performance features Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Some original ensemble members had departed before the filming took place, but look out for such faces in the ensemble as now-Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Ephraim Sykes, as well as Carleigh Bettiol, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, and Seth Stewart.

EXCLUSIVE: Flip Through the Playbill Program for the Filmed Hamilton Performance

The filmed version captures the full show beginning-to-end, with only two adjustments (both concerning the use of “f*ck” as to maintain a PG-13 rating).

The Thomas Kail-helmed staging features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, orchestrations by musical supervisor Alex Lacamoire, sets by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

In addition to the full Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel catalogs, Disney+ has myriad titles that cater to theatre fans, including the filmed version of the musical Newsies, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, and Encore!. Click here to subscribe.



