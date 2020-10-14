Well, Maybe Next Year: A Moment for the Shows You Won’t See Nominated for 2020 Tony Awards

Nominations for a most unusual Tony Awards will be announced October 15, but you might notice much of the 2020–2021 season missing from this year’s honorees.
The COVID-19 health crisis shuttered Broadway in March, forcing the Tony Awards to postpone and go digital. In light of a season cut short, the Tony Awards decided that only productions that opened on or before February 19 would be eligible for this year’s honors, leaving many productions that had been scheduled for the 2019–2020 season but did not open by the cut-off date ineligible for this year's honors. A handful of affected productions had opened on Broadway between February 19 and the shutdown, while others were either still in previews and never opened, or never even started previews.
We’re shining a spotlight on the spring 2020 Broadway productions that aren’t eligible for Tony Awards and checking in to see if they are scheduled to return to the boards when Broadway is back.
West Side Story
The revival opened on Broadway February 20 after beginning previews December 10, 2019. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Yesenia Ayala, Dharon E. Jones, Amar Ramasar, Marissa Brown, Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas, Daniel Ching, Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr, Israel Del Rosario, Tyler Eisenreich, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Zuri Noelle Ford, Ui-Seng François, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson, Elijah A. Carter, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Gus Reed, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano
Creative Team
Book: Arthur Laurents*
Music: Leonard Bernstein*
Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim*
Director: Ivo van Hove
Choreographer: Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker
Scenic and Lighting Design: Jan Versweyveld
Costume Design: An D’Huys
Sound Design: Tom Gibbons
Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Eli Bush, Adam Rodner, and James L. Nederlander
The Girl From the North Country
The new musical opened on Broadway March 5 after beginning previews February 7. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Todd Almond, Jeanette Bayardelle, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Mare Winningham, Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams
Creative Team
Book: Conor McPherson
Music and Lyrics: Bob Dylan*
Director: Conor McPherson
Choreographer: Lucy Hind
Orchestrations: Simon Hale
Scenic and Costume Design: Rae Smith
Lighting Design: Mark Henderson
Sound Design: Simon Baker
Producers: Tristan Baker, Charlie Parsons, Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment, Sont/ATV Music Publishing, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, The John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, MaryBeth O’Connor, Barbara Freitag, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Lustbader, The Old Vic Theatre, and The Public Theater
Six
The new musical was to have opened March 12, the day that Broadway shut down, after beginning previews February 13. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele
Creative Team
Book, Music, and Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Director: Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage
Choreographer: Carrie-Anne Ingrouille
Scenic Design: Emma Bailey
Costume Design: Gabriella Slade
Lighting Design: Tim Deiling
Sound Design: Paul Gatehouse
Orchestrations: Tom Curran
Producers: Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum
The Minutes
The new play, a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, was to have opened March 15 after beginning previews February 25. The production eyes a return in 2021, though its spring plans will have to rescheduled in light of the latest closure extension.
Cast
Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still
Creative Team
Playwright: Tracy Letts
Director: Anna D. Shapiro
Scenic Design: David Zinn
Costume Design: Ana Kuzmanic
Lighting Design: Brian MacDevitt
Sound Design and Original Music; André Pluess
Choreographer: Ty Defoe
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer B. Ross, Louise L. Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Jacob Soroken Porter
Hangmen
Hangman was to have opened March 19 after beginning previews February 28. The production will not return to Broadway, and thus closed during previews.
Cast
Mark Addy, Tracie Bennet, Ewen Bremner, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodhkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Ryan Pope, and Dan Stevens
Creative Team
Playwright: Martin McDonagh
Director: Matthew Dunster
Scenic and Costume Design: Anna Fleischle
Lighting Design: Joshua Carr
Sound Design: Autograph
Producers: Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, The John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization, Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, The Royal Court Theatre
Company
The gender-swapped musical revival was to have opened March 22 after beginning previews March 2. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Kyle Dean Massey, Rashidra Scott, and Bobby Conte Thornton
Creative Team
Book: George Furth*
Music and Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim*
Director: Marianne Elliott
Choreographer: Liam Steel
Scenic and Costume Design: Bunny Christie
Lighting Design: Neil Austin
Sound Design: Ian Dickinson
Orchestrations: David Cullen
Producers: Elliot & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, The John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove • Reg, Hornos Moellenberg, Levine • Federman • Adler, Beard • Merrie • Robbins, LD Entertainment/MWM Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuff, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee • Sachs, Berinstein • Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett • Miller/Hodges • Kokielski, Finn • DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong • Ross/Gilad • Rogowsky, Boardman • Koenigsberg/Zell • Seriff, deRoy • Brunish/Jenen • Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi • Lerner • Ketner, Maggie • Abrams/Hopkins • Tackel, Jujamcyn Theaters
The Lehman Trilogy
The new play was to have opened March 26 after opening March 7. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles
Creative Team
Playwright: Stefano Massini and Ben Power
Director: Sam Mendes
Choreographer: Polly Bennett
Scenic Design: Es Devlin
Costume Design: Katrina Lindsay
Lighting Design: Jon Clark
Composer and Sound Design: Nick Powell
Co-Sound Design: Dominic Bilkey
Producers: The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, The Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Ronover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Eli Bush, Adam Rodner, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.Club/Phil & Claire Kenny, Catwenjam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE. KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin/Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization
Diana
Diana was to have opened March 31 after beginning previews March 2. The production was slated to open on Broadway May 25, 2021, though this date will now change due to the latest shutdown extension. The entire production was filmed on stage without an audience earlier this year, and is set to stream on Netflix in 2021 before the production’s re-opening.
Cast
Jeanna De Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, Judy Kaye, Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Bruce Dow, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck
Creative Team
Book: Joe DiPietro
Music: David Bryan
Lyrics: Joe DiPietro and David Bryan
Director: Christopher Ashley
Choreographer: Kelly Devine
Scenic Design: David Zinn
Costume Design: William Ivey Long
Lighting Design: Natasha Katz
Sound Design: Gareth Owen
Orchestrations: John Clancy
Producers: Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, The Araca Group, Two Guys Productions, Barbara Whitman, Parrothead Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr, Wendy Gillespie & Karen Tanz, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. Deverna, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Marlene & Gary Cohen, John H. Tyson, Linda G. Scott, Rodney Rigby, Yonge Street Theatricals, Leah Dagen & Cynthia Stroum, Arlene Scanlan & Witzend Productions, Molly Morris, Patty Baker, HoriPro, Inc., Brad & Louise Edgerton, Margot Astrachan & Specialechau, Hunter Arnold, Peak6, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder & Grove Theatrical, La Jolla Playhouse
Mrs. Doubtfire
The musical comedy was to have opened April 5 after beginning previews March 5. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.
Cast
Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Brad Oscar, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, K.J. Hippensteel, Aaon Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, Jacquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, and Aléna Watters
Creative Team
Book Karey Kirkpatrick
Music and Lyrics Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick
Director Jerry Zaks
Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Orchestrations Ethan Popp
Scenic Designer David Korins
Costume Designer Catherine Zuber
Lighting Designer Philip S. Rosenberg
Sound Designer Brian Ronan
Producers Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Katie Boehly, LAMS Productions, Inc., Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, Ayal Miodovnik, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Boyett/Miller, Option Up Entertainment, Bard Theatricals/Yuri Musatov, Independent Presenters Network, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC, Lucas McMahon
Caroline, or Change
The revival was to have begun previews March 13 and opened April 7. Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the production to return to Broadway in 2021.
Cast
Sharon D. Clarke, Alexander Bello, John Cariani, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Harper Miles, Kevin S. McAllister, Jonah Mussolino, Nya, N’Kenge, Chinua Baraka Payne, Nasia Thomas, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit, and Chip Zien.
Creative Team
Book and Lyrics: Tony Kushner*
Music: Jeanine Tesori*
Director: Michael Longhurst
Choreographer: Ann Yee
Scenic and Costume Design: Fly Davis
Lighting Design Jack Knowles
Sound Design: Paul Arditti
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, The Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Nine Stories
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The new revival was to have opened April 9 after beginning previews March 3. The production will not return to Broadway, and thus closed during previews.
Cast
Laurie Metcalf, Rupert Everett, Russell Tovey, and Patsy Ferran
Creative Team
Playwright: Edward Albee*
Director: Joe Mantello
Scenic Design: Scott Pask
Costume Design: Ann Roth
Lighting Design: Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer
Sound Design: Tom Gibbons
Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Eli Bush, and Adam Rodner
Plaza Suite
Plaza Suite was to have begun previews March 13 and open April 13. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021, though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021.
Cast
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand
Creative Team
Playwright: Neil Simon*
Director: John Benjamin Hickey
Scenic Design: John Lee Beatty
Costume Design: Jane Greenwood
Lighting Design: Brian MacDevitt
Sound Design: Scott Lehrer
Original Music: Marc Shaiman
Producers: The Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson
American Buffalo
The play was to have begun previews March 24 and open April 14. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021, though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021.
Cast
Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss
Creative Team
Playwright: David Mamet*
Director: Neil Pepe
Set Designer: Scott Pask
Costume Designer: Dede Ayite
Lighting Designer: Tyler Micoleau
Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, Greenleaf Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Ted Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Brian Moreland, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Patty Baker, Arthur Kern, Joanna Carson, Willette Klausner, Van Kaplan, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Ambassador Theatre Group, Steve and Jacob Levy, Diego Kolankowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.
Flying Over Sunset
The new musical was to have begun previews March 12 and opened April 16. Lincoln Center recently announced that the production would return to Broadway fall 2021.
Cast
Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck
Creative Team
Book: James Lapine
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Michael Korie
Director: James Lapine
Choreographer: Michelle Dorrance
Scenic Design: Beowulf Boritt
Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James
Lighting Design: Bradley King
Sound Design: Dan Moses Schreier
Orchestrations: Michael Starobin
Producer: Lincoln Center Theater, Jack Shear
Sing Street
The new musical was to have begun previews March 26 and opened April 19. Producers have said that the production will open on Broadway during the 2021–2022 season.
Cast
Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O’Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skylar Volpe, Amy Warren, and Anthony Genovesi
Creative Team
Book: Enda Walsh
Music and Lyrics: Gary Clark and John Carney
Director: Rebecca Taichman
Choreographer: Sonya Tayeh
Orchestrations: Martin Lowe
Scenic and Costume Design: Bob Crowley
Sound Design: Darron L. West and Charles Coes
Producers: Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael G. Wilson, Orin Wolf, Frederick Zollo, Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker
Birthday Candles
The new play was to have begun previews April 2 and opened April 21. Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the production will return to Broadway in 2021.
Cast
Debra Messing, Andre Braugher, Enrico Colantoni, Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood, and Christopher Livingston
Creative Team
Playwright: Noah Haidle
Director: Vivienne Benesch
Scenic Design: Christine Jones
Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James
Lighting Design: Jen Schriever
Sound Design: John Gromada
Original Music: Kate Hopgood
Producer: Roundabout Theatre Company
How I Learned to Drive
The Broadway premiere of the play was to have begun previews March 27 and opened April 22. Manhattan Theatre Club had announced the production to return to Broadway in the 2020-2021 season. Though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021, this production is expected to return when Broadway is back.
Cast
Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers
Creative Team
Playwright: Paula Vogel
Director: Mark Brokaw
Scenic Design: Rachel Hauck
Costume Design: Dede Ayite
Lighting Design: Mark McCullough
Original Music and Sound Design: David Van Tieghem
Producer: Manhattan Theatre Club, Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, Vineyard Theatre
Take Me Out
Take Me Out was to have begun previews April 2 and open April 23. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021. Though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021, this production is expected to return when Broadway is back.
Cast
Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tyler Lansing Weaks, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Joél Pérez, Eduardo Ramos, and Jesse Williams
Creative Team
Playwright: Richard Greenberg*
Director: Scott Ellis
Scenic Design: David Rockwell
Costume Design: Linda Cho
Lighting Design: Ken Posner
Sound Design: Fitz Patton
Producer: Second Stage Theater
*Would not have been Tony-eligible