Well, Maybe Next Year: A Moment for the Shows You Won’t See Nominated for 2020 Tony Awards

In a season cut short by COVID-19, we're shining a spotlight on the Broadway productions that opened after this year's unusual cut-off—or didn't open at all.

Nominations for a most unusual Tony Awards will be announced October 15, but you might notice much of the 2020–2021 season missing from this year’s honorees.

The COVID-19 health crisis shuttered Broadway in March, forcing the Tony Awards to postpone and go digital. In light of a season cut short, the Tony Awards decided that only productions that opened on or before February 19 would be eligible for this year’s honors, leaving many productions that had been scheduled for the 2019–2020 season but did not open by the cut-off date ineligible for this year's honors. A handful of affected productions had opened on Broadway between February 19 and the shutdown, while others were either still in previews and never opened, or never even started previews.

We’re shining a spotlight on the spring 2020 Broadway productions that aren’t eligible for Tony Awards and checking in to see if they are scheduled to return to the boards when Broadway is back.

Well, Maybe Next Year: A Moment for the Shows You Won’t See Nominated for 2020 Tony Awards Well, Maybe Next Year: A Moment for the Shows You Won’t See Nominated for 2020 Tony Awards 36 PHOTOS

West Side Story

The revival opened on Broadway February 20 after beginning previews December 10, 2019. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Yesenia Ayala, Dharon E. Jones, Amar Ramasar, Marissa Brown, Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas, Daniel Ching, Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr, Israel Del Rosario, Tyler Eisenreich, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Zuri Noelle Ford, Ui-Seng François, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson, Elijah A. Carter, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Gus Reed, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano

Creative Team

Book: Arthur Laurents*

Music: Leonard Bernstein*

Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim*

Director: Ivo van Hove

Choreographer: Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

Scenic and Lighting Design: Jan Versweyveld

Costume Design: An D’Huys

Sound Design: Tom Gibbons

Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Eli Bush, Adam Rodner, and James L. Nederlander

The Girl From the North Country

The new musical opened on Broadway March 5 after beginning previews February 7. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Todd Almond, Jeanette Bayardelle, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Mare Winningham, Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams

Creative Team

Book: Conor McPherson

Music and Lyrics: Bob Dylan*

Director: Conor McPherson

Choreographer: Lucy Hind

Orchestrations: Simon Hale

Scenic and Costume Design: Rae Smith

Lighting Design: Mark Henderson

Sound Design: Simon Baker

Producers: Tristan Baker, Charlie Parsons, Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment, Sont/ATV Music Publishing, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, The John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, MaryBeth O’Connor, Barbara Freitag, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Lustbader, The Old Vic Theatre, and The Public Theater

Six

The new musical was to have opened March 12, the day that Broadway shut down, after beginning previews February 13. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele

Creative Team

Book, Music, and Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Director: Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Choreographer: Carrie-Anne Ingrouille

Scenic Design: Emma Bailey

Costume Design: Gabriella Slade

Lighting Design: Tim Deiling

Sound Design: Paul Gatehouse

Orchestrations: Tom Curran

Producers: Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum

The Minutes

The new play, a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, was to have opened March 15 after beginning previews February 25. The production eyes a return in 2021, though its spring plans will have to rescheduled in light of the latest closure extension.

Cast

Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, and Jeff Still

Creative Team

Playwright: Tracy Letts

Director: Anna D. Shapiro

Scenic Design: David Zinn

Costume Design: Ana Kuzmanic

Lighting Design: Brian MacDevitt

Sound Design and Original Music; André Pluess

Choreographer: Ty Defoe

Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer B. Ross, Louise L. Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Jacob Soroken Porter

Hangmen

Hangman was to have opened March 19 after beginning previews February 28. The production will not return to Broadway, and thus closed during previews.

Cast

Mark Addy, Tracie Bennet, Ewen Bremner, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodhkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Ryan Pope, and Dan Stevens

Creative Team

Playwright: Martin McDonagh

Director: Matthew Dunster

Scenic and Costume Design: Anna Fleischle

Lighting Design: Joshua Carr

Sound Design: Autograph

Producers: Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, The John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization, Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, The Royal Court Theatre

Company

The gender-swapped musical revival was to have opened March 22 after beginning previews March 2. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Kyle Dean Massey, Rashidra Scott, and Bobby Conte Thornton

Creative Team

Book: George Furth*

Music and Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim*

Director: Marianne Elliott

Choreographer: Liam Steel

Scenic and Costume Design: Bunny Christie

Lighting Design: Neil Austin

Sound Design: Ian Dickinson

Orchestrations: David Cullen

Producers: Elliot & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, The John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove • Reg, Hornos Moellenberg, Levine • Federman • Adler, Beard • Merrie • Robbins, LD Entertainment/MWM Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuff, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee • Sachs, Berinstein • Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett • Miller/Hodges • Kokielski, Finn • DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong • Ross/Gilad • Rogowsky, Boardman • Koenigsberg/Zell • Seriff, deRoy • Brunish/Jenen • Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi • Lerner • Ketner, Maggie • Abrams/Hopkins • Tackel, Jujamcyn Theaters

The Lehman Trilogy

The new play was to have opened March 26 after opening March 7. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles

Creative Team

Playwright: Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Director: Sam Mendes

Choreographer: Polly Bennett

Scenic Design: Es Devlin

Costume Design: Katrina Lindsay

Lighting Design: Jon Clark

Composer and Sound Design: Nick Powell

Co-Sound Design: Dominic Bilkey

Producers: The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, The Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Ronover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Eli Bush, Adam Rodner, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.Club/Phil & Claire Kenny, Catwenjam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE. KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin/Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization

Diana

Diana was to have opened March 31 after beginning previews March 2. The production was slated to open on Broadway May 25, 2021, though this date will now change due to the latest shutdown extension. The entire production was filmed on stage without an audience earlier this year, and is set to stream on Netflix in 2021 before the production’s re-opening.

Cast

Jeanna De Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, Judy Kaye, Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Bruce Dow, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck

Creative Team

Book: Joe DiPietro

Music: David Bryan

Lyrics: Joe DiPietro and David Bryan

Director: Christopher Ashley

Choreographer: Kelly Devine

Scenic Design: David Zinn

Costume Design: William Ivey Long

Lighting Design: Natasha Katz

Sound Design: Gareth Owen

Orchestrations: John Clancy

Producers: Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, The Araca Group, Two Guys Productions, Barbara Whitman, Parrothead Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr, Wendy Gillespie & Karen Tanz, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. Deverna, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Marlene & Gary Cohen, John H. Tyson, Linda G. Scott, Rodney Rigby, Yonge Street Theatricals, Leah Dagen & Cynthia Stroum, Arlene Scanlan & Witzend Productions, Molly Morris, Patty Baker, HoriPro, Inc., Brad & Louise Edgerton, Margot Astrachan & Specialechau, Hunter Arnold, Peak6, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder & Grove Theatrical, La Jolla Playhouse

Mrs. Doubtfire

The musical comedy was to have opened April 5 after beginning previews March 5. Nothing has been officially announced as to whether or not the production will return.

Cast

Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Brad Oscar, Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, K.J. Hippensteel, Aaon Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, Jacquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, and Aléna Watters

Creative Team

Book Karey Kirkpatrick

Music and Lyrics Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Director Jerry Zaks

Choreographer Lorin Latarro

Orchestrations Ethan Popp

Scenic Designer David Korins

Costume Designer Catherine Zuber

Lighting Designer Philip S. Rosenberg

Sound Designer Brian Ronan

Producers Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Katie Boehly, LAMS Productions, Inc., Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, Ayal Miodovnik, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Boyett/Miller, Option Up Entertainment, Bard Theatricals/Yuri Musatov, Independent Presenters Network, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC, Lucas McMahon

Caroline, or Change

The revival was to have begun previews March 13 and opened April 7. Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the production to return to Broadway in 2021.

Cast

Sharon D. Clarke, Alexander Bello, John Cariani, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Harper Miles, Kevin S. McAllister, Jonah Mussolino, Nya, N’Kenge, Chinua Baraka Payne, Nasia Thomas, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit, and Chip Zien.

Creative Team

Book and Lyrics: Tony Kushner*

Music: Jeanine Tesori*

Director: Michael Longhurst

Choreographer: Ann Yee

Scenic and Costume Design: Fly Davis

Lighting Design Jack Knowles

Sound Design: Paul Arditti

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, The Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Nine Stories

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The new revival was to have opened April 9 after beginning previews March 3. The production will not return to Broadway, and thus closed during previews.

Cast

Laurie Metcalf, Rupert Everett, Russell Tovey, and Patsy Ferran

Creative Team

Playwright: Edward Albee*

Director: Joe Mantello

Scenic Design: Scott Pask

Costume Design: Ann Roth

Lighting Design: Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer

Sound Design: Tom Gibbons

Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Eli Bush, and Adam Rodner

Plaza Suite

Plaza Suite was to have begun previews March 13 and open April 13. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021, though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021.

Cast

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand

Creative Team

Playwright: Neil Simon*

Director: John Benjamin Hickey

Scenic Design: John Lee Beatty

Costume Design: Jane Greenwood

Lighting Design: Brian MacDevitt

Sound Design: Scott Lehrer

Original Music: Marc Shaiman

Producers: The Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson

American Buffalo

The play was to have begun previews March 24 and open April 14. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021, though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021.

Cast

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss

Creative Team

Playwright: David Mamet*

Director: Neil Pepe

Set Designer: Scott Pask

Costume Designer: Dede Ayite

Lighting Designer: Tyler Micoleau

Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, Greenleaf Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Ted Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Brian Moreland, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Patty Baker, Arthur Kern, Joanna Carson, Willette Klausner, Van Kaplan, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Ambassador Theatre Group, Steve and Jacob Levy, Diego Kolankowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

Flying Over Sunset

The new musical was to have begun previews March 12 and opened April 16. Lincoln Center recently announced that the production would return to Broadway fall 2021.

Cast

Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck

Creative Team

Book: James Lapine

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Michael Korie

Director: James Lapine

Choreographer: Michelle Dorrance

Scenic Design: Beowulf Boritt

Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James

Lighting Design: Bradley King

Sound Design: Dan Moses Schreier

Orchestrations: Michael Starobin

Producer: Lincoln Center Theater, Jack Shear

Sing Street

The new musical was to have begun previews March 26 and opened April 19. Producers have said that the production will open on Broadway during the 2021–2022 season.

Cast

Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O’Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skylar Volpe, Amy Warren, and Anthony Genovesi

Creative Team

Book: Enda Walsh

Music and Lyrics: Gary Clark and John Carney

Director: Rebecca Taichman

Choreographer: Sonya Tayeh

Orchestrations: Martin Lowe

Scenic and Costume Design: Bob Crowley

Sound Design: Darron L. West and Charles Coes

Producers: Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael G. Wilson, Orin Wolf, Frederick Zollo, Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker

Birthday Candles

The new play was to have begun previews April 2 and opened April 21. Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the production will return to Broadway in 2021.

Cast

Debra Messing, Andre Braugher, Enrico Colantoni, Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood, and Christopher Livingston

Creative Team

Playwright: Noah Haidle

Director: Vivienne Benesch

Scenic Design: Christine Jones

Costume Design: Toni-Leslie James

Lighting Design: Jen Schriever

Sound Design: John Gromada

Original Music: Kate Hopgood

Producer: Roundabout Theatre Company

How I Learned to Drive

The Broadway premiere of the play was to have begun previews March 27 and opened April 22. Manhattan Theatre Club had announced the production to return to Broadway in the 2020-2021 season. Though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021, this production is expected to return when Broadway is back.

Cast

Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers

Creative Team

Playwright: Paula Vogel

Director: Mark Brokaw

Scenic Design: Rachel Hauck

Costume Design: Dede Ayite

Lighting Design: Mark McCullough

Original Music and Sound Design: David Van Tieghem

Producer: Manhattan Theatre Club, Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, Vineyard Theatre

Take Me Out

Take Me Out was to have begun previews April 2 and open April 23. Producers had announced the production to return to Broadway beginning March 2021. Though Broadway performances have since been shuttered through May 2021, this production is expected to return when Broadway is back.

Cast

Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tyler Lansing Weaks, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Joél Pérez, Eduardo Ramos, and Jesse Williams

Creative Team

Playwright: Richard Greenberg*

Director: Scott Ellis

Scenic Design: David Rockwell

Costume Design: Linda Cho

Lighting Design: Ken Posner

Sound Design: Fitz Patton

Producer: Second Stage Theater

*Would not have been Tony-eligible