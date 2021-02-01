Wellness Training With Gavin Creel, Producing 101 Seminar, More Digital Experiences in February 2021

Check out this month’s selection of Playbill Social Selects.

If you’re feeling the winter blues or the February doldrums, it’s time to get your creative juices flowing with a variety of digital theatre experiences that are good for the theatregoer in all of us.

Among the Playbill Social Selects highlights this month are Broadway WELLness, a mental health exercise led by Kate Lumpkin with a special appearance by Tony winner Gavin Creel February 4 , and The Business of Broadway February 25, a female-powered producing 101 seminar.

The popular HamilTour returns for a President’s Day week trip to the past February 10 & 17, with discounted combo tickets once again available for those wishing to attend both parts. Tour guide Tim Dolan is also bringing fans on a virtual Broadway bar crawl February 24.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, singles looking for love can try Tap That! an interactive dating game February 11.