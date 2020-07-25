Wendie Malick, Andrea Bowen, More Star in Knife to the Heart on Play-PerView July 25

The Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin comedy gets a virtual one-night-only performance.

TV stars and stage alums Wendie Malick and Andrea Bowen headline Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin's comedy Knife to the Heart July 25. The virtual, one-night-only performance, presented by Play-PerView, airs on Zoom at 5 PM ET.

Joining Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me) as Rhonda and Bowen (Desperate Housewives) as Julie Ann are Todd Sherry (Parks and Recreation) as Deacon and Josh Zuckerman (90210) as Marshall. Zimmerman, whose writing credits include The Nanny and The Golden Girls, directs.

The play follows soon-to-be new parents Julie Ann and Marshall as they deal with Marshall’s overbearing mother Rhonda and seek moral support from Julie Ann’s co-worker and gay best friend. When Julie Ann accidentally learns from Deacon just what exactly the bris Rhonda’s planning involves, all hell breaks loose.

Bowen, Sherry, and Zuckerman starred in the 2018 L.A. production of the comedy at the Dorie Theatre in The Complex Hollywood.