West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Begins June 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Begins June 10
By Dan Meyer
Jun 10, 2021
 
The show features Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Rachel John, and more.
West_End_Musical_Celebration_Live_At_The_Palace_Key_Art_HR
Courtesy of Kevin Wilson PR

Some of London's favorite theatre stars take the stage in West End Musical Celebration–Live at the Palace June 10-13. The lineup includes Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Layton Williams.

Producers are using the U.K. government guidelines previously released for theatres re-opening in the U.K. The show was set to debut in October and then re-imagined as a Christmas special, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans.

Sophie Evans and Alice Fearn
Sophie Evans and Alice Fearn Darren Bell

West End Musical Celebration is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burns.

Serving on the creative team are musical director Richard Beadle, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Rob Bettle, and costume designer Faye Young.

The shows are part of Nimax’s theatrical programming, which also includes the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Musical along with the anticipated return of The Play That Goes Wrong later this month.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID Reopenings
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.