West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Begins June 10

Some of London's favorite theatre stars take the stage in West End Musical Celebration–Live at the Palace June 10-13. The lineup includes Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Layton Williams.
Producers are using the U.K. government guidelines previously released for theatres re-opening in the U.K. The show was set to debut in October and then re-imagined as a Christmas special, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans.
West End Musical Celebration is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burns.
Serving on the creative team are musical director Richard Beadle, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Rob Bettle, and costume designer Faye Young.
The shows are part of Nimax’s theatrical programming, which also includes the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Musical along with the anticipated return of The Play That Goes Wrong later this month.