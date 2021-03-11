West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Sets New Dates

The show will feature Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Rachel John, and more.

West End Musical Celebration–Live at the Palace will now take place June 10-13 in London’s theatre district, with producers using the U.K. government guidelines previously released for theatres re-opening in the U.K. The show was set to debut in October and then re-imagined as a Christmas special, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans.

Much of the line-up remains intact, with Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Layton Williams still scheduled to appear. Serving on the creative team are musical director Richard Beadle, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Rob Bettle, costume designer Faye Young.

West End Musical Celebration is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burn. “Finally there is a feeling of real hope and optimism in the air,” said Steward and Holmes. “We can’t wait to turn that into a much-needed party as we invite the audience to...this immersive and interactive concert!”

In addition, the producers will reopen West End Musical Drive-In April 17 and West End Musical Brunch in May, with more details to be announced shortly.

The shows are part of Nimax’s theatrical programming, which also includes the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Musical along with the anticipated returns of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Six.

