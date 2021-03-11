West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Sets New Dates

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   West End Celebration at London's Palace Theatre Sets New Dates
By Dan Meyer
Mar 11, 2021
 
The show will feature Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Rachel John, and more.
West_End_Musical_Celebration_Live_At_The_Palace_Key_Art_HR
Courtesy of Kevin Wilson PR

West End Musical Celebration–Live at the Palace will now take place June 10-13 in London’s theatre district, with producers using the U.K. government guidelines previously released for theatres re-opening in the U.K. The show was set to debut in October and then re-imagined as a Christmas special, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans.

Much of the line-up remains intact, with Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Layton Williams still scheduled to appear. Serving on the creative team are musical director Richard Beadle, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Rob Bettle, costume designer Faye Young.

Sophie Evans and Alice Fearn
Sophie Evans and Alice Fearn Darren Bell

West End Musical Celebration is produced by Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burn. “Finally there is a feeling of real hope and optimism in the air,” said Steward and Holmes. “We can’t wait to turn that into a much-needed party as we invite the audience to...this immersive and interactive concert!”

In addition, the producers will reopen West End Musical Drive-In April 17 and West End Musical Brunch in May, with more details to be announced shortly.

The shows are part of Nimax’s theatrical programming, which also includes the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up: The Bob Marley Musical along with the anticipated returns of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Six.

Check Out Brand New Production Photos From Six in London

Check Out Brand New Production Photos From Six in London

12 PHOTOS
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Courtney Bowman, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Danielle Steers, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Jarneia Richard- Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, and Vicki Manser Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Vicki Manser, Natalie Paris, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, and Alexia McIntosh Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Danielle Steers, Alexia McIntosh, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Natalie Paris Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jarneia Richard- Noel, Danielle Steers, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Vicki Manser, and Courtney Bowman Eleanor Howarth
Six_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Eleanor Howarth
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID Reopenings
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.