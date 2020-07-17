West End Frozen Announces Complete Cast and New Opening Night

The Disney musical, starring Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon, will now begin performances in 2021.

The West End production of Frozen, scheduled to officially open November 11, will now open April 14, 2021. Starring West End alum Stephanie McKeon as Anna and Pretty Woman star Samantha Barks as Elsa, the Disney Theatricals musical begins performances April 2 at the newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Joining them are Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton, and Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternating in the role of Sven. Also in the cast are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux,Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, the musical features a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin originated the roles of Elsa and Anna, respectively, with Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz stepping into the roles shortly before the coronavirus shutdown in March.

The musical embarked on its first North American tour in December, with new productions in the works to open in Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.

The production is directed by Michael Grandage, with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

