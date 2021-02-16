West End Production of Good, Starring David Tennant, Postponed Again

West End Production of Good, Starring David Tennant, Postponed Again
By Talaura Harms
Feb 16, 2021
 
No new dates have been set for the revival of the C.P. Taylor play.
The West End revival of C.P. Taylor's WWII drama Good, originally slated for October 2020, has once again been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. It had previously been rescheduled for a spring 2021 run.

The Fictionhouse production aims to reschedule its engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre with stars David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey, under the direction of Olivier Award winner Dominic Cooke. No new dates have been announced.

Current ticket holders will be contacted directly by their point-of-purchase regarding the booking and existing patrons will be given priority access to the new dates before they are made available publicly.

