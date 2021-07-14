West End Production of Six Will Move Theatres

The Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical is currently running at London's Lyric Theatre.

The ladies of Six will hold court in a new location this fall as the production moves to the Vaudeville Theatre in London September 29. The Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical returned to the West End May 21 with socially distant audiences at the Lyric Theatre.

The move to the Vaudeville Theatre is expected to be permanent, with the show slated to continue with its current cast through November 14. A new cast will be announced at a later date.

Currently, the cast includes Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine Of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia Mcintosh as Anna Of Cleves, Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard, Danielle Steers as Catherine Parr.

The Queens Behind the Queens: A Look at Six ’s Pop Influences

The production is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse with orchestrations by Tom Curran and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Six has remained in the headlines over the past few weeks, with a U.S. tour announced to kick off in 2022 and Concord Theatricals acquiring the rights to the musical. As previously announced , the long-awaited Broadway opening will take place October 3 following previews resuming September 17.

A pop concert interpretation of the six wives of Henry VIII, Six has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

