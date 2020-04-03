West End Return of Hairspray Pushed to Fall

The revival was slated to begin April 23 at the London Coliseum.

The upcoming West End revival of Hairspray, which was due to begin April 23 at the London Coliseum, has been pushed to the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Performances will now start September 1, with opening night set for September 8. The limited engagement will play through November 8.

As previously announced, Michael Ball will reprise his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad, starring alongside Lizzie Bea as Tracy, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Paul Merton as Wilbur, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

The production reunites original creatives Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell as director and choreographer, respectively. The two are also slated to mount a North American tour of the Tony-winning musical, penned by Mark O’Donnell, Thomas Meehan, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman, in November.

Those with tickets to the canceled dates will have priority to move their tickets until May 4; remaining tickets for the fall run will be released to the public May 5.

