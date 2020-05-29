West End Return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Is Delayed

By Dan Meyer
May 29, 2020
Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan are set to reprise their roles from the 2019 production.
The planned 2020 staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan, will now begin performances July 1, 2021, at the London Palladium. The delay follows a continued string of cancellations or postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group and producer Michael Harrison confirmed Yarrow would still return in the title role with Donovan as The Pharaoh. The pair played the same characters in last year’s sold-out summer production and were previously announced as returning to the Webber-Tim Rice musical.

The West End staging features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, sets and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

A 2020 concert performance of the musical featured Noah Galvin in the title role with a lineup of Broadway favorites including Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Chuck Cooper, Merle Dandridge, Brooks Ashmanskas, Gavin Lee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Bonnie Milligan.

In the wake of the pandemic, Webber also recently streamed the 1999 movie adaptation of the musical, starring Donny Osmond and Maria Friedman, as part of the new The Shows Must Go On series.

