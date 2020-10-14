West End Return of Les Misérables Extends Holiday Engagement

The staged concert of the long-running musical will play London's Sondheim Theatre with a socially distanced configuration.

After selling out its initial six-week run within 24 hours of going on sale, the limited engagement return of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert will now play the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End through January 31, 2021, adding 16 performances over two extra weeks.

As previously announced, performances will begin December 5 with social distancing and public safety measures implemented throughout the entire building, including a reduced capacity of 750. The cast will include Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, and Matt Lucas as Thénardier, with John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean at certain performances.

The concert initially played the West End's Gielgud Theatre, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, as an interim between the original staging and the newer production from co-directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. The latter opened in January, and intends to reopen once the government's social distancing restrictions are eased and allow full capacity audiences.

