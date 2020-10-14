West End Return of Les Misérables Extends Holiday Engagement

London News   West End Return of Les Misérables Extends Holiday Engagement
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 14, 2020
The staged concert of the long-running musical will play London's Sondheim Theatre with a socially distanced configuration.
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy

After selling out its initial six-week run within 24 hours of going on sale, the limited engagement return of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert will now play the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End through January 31, 2021, adding 16 performances over two extra weeks.

As previously announced, performances will begin December 5 with social distancing and public safety measures implemented throughout the entire building, including a reduced capacity of 750. The cast will include Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, and Matt Lucas as Thénardier, with John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean at certain performances.

The concert initially played the West End's Gielgud Theatre, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, as an interim between the original staging and the newer production from co-directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. The latter opened in January, and intends to reopen once the government's social distancing restrictions are eased and allow full capacity audiences.

READ: Live Recordings of Mary Poppins and Les Misérables Will Drop This Fall

Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
