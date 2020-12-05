West End Return of Les Misérables, Starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Begins December 5

The staged concert plays London's Sondheim Theatre with a socially distanced configuration.

The limited return engagement of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert begins performances at the Sondheim Theatre December 5 with social distancing and public safety measures implemented throughout the entire building, including a reduced capacity now at 600. The production was recently extended through February 28, 2021, following an initial extension through January 21.

The cast is led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Amara Okereke as Cosette with John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean at certain performances.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Harry Apps, Charlie Burn, Gerard Carey, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Josefina Gabrielle, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Frances Mayli McCann, Leo Miles, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Jon Robyns, Grainne Renihan, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

The concert initially played the West End's Gielgud Theatre, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, as an interim between the original staging and the newer production from co-directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. The latter opened in January, and intends to reopen in May once the government's social distancing restrictions are eased and allow full capacity audiences.

For performances after January 21, the four principals—Ball, Boe, Fletcher, and Lucas—will only be able to play a limited number of these dates due to previous commitments. The stars of the new full production of Les Misérables, including Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Gerard Carey, and Josefina Gabrielle, plus stars of the U.K. national tour (Dean Chisnall and Nic Greenshields) will lead the company during the extension period. All cast appearances are subject to availability.

Click here for more information.



(Updated December 5, 2020)