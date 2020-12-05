West End Return of Les Misérables, Starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Begins December 5

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   West End Return of Les Misérables, Starring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Begins December 5
By Andrew Gans
Dec 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Les Misérables - The Staged Concert
 
The staged concert plays London's Sondheim Theatre with a socially distanced configuration.
<i>Les Miserables—The Staged Concert</i>
Les Miserables—The Staged Concert Michael Le Poer Trench

The limited return engagement of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert begins performances at the Sondheim Theatre December 5 with social distancing and public safety measures implemented throughout the entire building, including a reduced capacity now at 600. The production was recently extended through February 28, 2021, following an initial extension through January 21.

The cast is led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Amara Okereke as Cosette with John Owen-Jones as Jean Valjean at certain performances.

London's Sondheim Theatre
London's Sondheim Theatre Matt Crockett

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Harry Apps, Charlie Burn, Gerard Carey, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Josefina Gabrielle, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Frances Mayli McCann, Leo Miles, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Jon Robyns, Grainne Renihan, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

The concert initially played the West End's Gielgud Theatre, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, as an interim between the original staging and the newer production from co-directors Laurence Connor and James Powell. The latter opened in January, and intends to reopen in May once the government's social distancing restrictions are eased and allow full capacity audiences.

For performances after January 21, the four principals—Ball, Boe, Fletcher, and Lucas—will only be able to play a limited number of these dates due to previous commitments. The stars of the new full production of Les Misérables, including Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Gerard Carey, and Josefina Gabrielle, plus stars of the U.K. national tour (Dean Chisnall and Nic Greenshields) will lead the company during the extension period. All cast appearances are subject to availability.

Click here for more information.

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London

20 PHOTOS
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alfie Boe and Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carrie Hope Fletcher in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
John Owen-Jones in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lily Kerhoas in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Les Miserables: The Staged Concert__London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Michael Ball in Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Matt Murphy
Share

(Updated December 5, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.