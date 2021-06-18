West End Revival of Constellations, Featuring 4 Casts, Begins June 18 With Ivanno Jeremiah and Sheila Atim

The Donmar Warehouse production of Nick Payne's two-hander, directed by Michael Longhurst, plays the Vaudeville Theatre.

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst revives his Royal Court, West End, and Broadway production of Nick Payne’s Constellations beginning June 18 at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre while the Donmar building remains closed until September.

Devised in response to the pandemic, the engagement features four different casts performing the two-hander through September 12. Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah kick off the engagement, followed by Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (June 23–July 24), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (July 30–September 11), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (August 6–September 12).

The production also features designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper, and BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson.

The associate director is Debbie Hannan, the assistant directors are Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, the resident assistant designer is Laura Ann Price, and the assistant designer is Sarah Asmail.

The production runs in accordance with the latest U.K. government social distancing guidelines.

READ: U.K. Postpones Reopening Roadmap; West End Theatres Will No Longer Reopen in Full in June

In related news, the Donmar Warehouse and Wessex Grove—a trans-Atlantic theatrical production company set up by Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt in 2020—are partnering in a multi-year development deal to support the creation of new stage projects and invest in their life at the Donmar and beyond.

The Donmar is currently undergoing renovations at its Earlham Street home to replace key infrastructure within the venue, including the lift, plant, ventilation, and air-flow which require modernization.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson Are a Beekeeper and a Physicist in Broadway's Constellations Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson Are a Beekeeper and a Physicist in Broadway's Constellations 5 PHOTOS

(Updated June 18, 2021)