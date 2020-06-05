West End Staging of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman, Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton, Postponed

Performances were scheduled to begin in July at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The London production of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman, which was scheduled to begin a 12-week engagement July 24 at the Duke of York’s Theatre, has been postponed until 2021 due to the current health crisis.

Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals, Nowhere Boy, The Wall) and BAFTA winner Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen, Psychoville) will star, with Matthew Dunster scheduled to direct the first West End production of McDonagh’s Olivier-winning play seen at the National Theatre in 2003.

In a statement McDonagh and Dunster said, “Whilst we are naturally disappointed that The Pillowman can’t go ahead this summer, we are fully committed to realizing this new production in the near future. We have an extraordinary cast and creative team and can’t wait to bring this new vision of the play to audiences.”

Producer James Bierman of Empire Street Productions added, “Postponing The Pillowman until 2021 due to COVID-19 related issues is, sadly, the right thing to do. Since we announced the show, we have been blown away by the public response and all of us are really looking forward to being able to finally deliver the great play to audiences next year.”

New season details will be announced at a later date. Points of purchase will be in touch with ticket holders shortly.

