West End Star John Owen-Jones Misses Live Theatre Like the Rest of Us

The Les Misérables alum discusses working on The Theatre Channel.

West End star John Owen-Jones misses live theatre as much as we do, both as a performer and an audience member. Check out the Les Misérables alum discussing what it was like to create something new in lockdown with The Theatre Channel above, then watch Episode 3 here.

"I guess as an audience member, I really miss the sense of occasion...going to see something and sharing a moment in time with people that will never happen again is a really wonderful to do," says Owen-Jones. On stage as a performer, the U.K. favorite misses the sense of camaraderie in telling a story every night.

As for The Theatre Channel, in which Jones performs "Pity the Child from Chess, the star says it was wonderful to do something new. "You can go online and find entire shows...but we're providing something that's not out there."

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar, or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Episode 3 features rock musicals, while other episodes feature numbers from fan-favorite, horror, and winter holiday musicals. Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.

Watch Episode 3 here.