West End Theatre Shutdown Extended Through at Least August 2, Some Longer

The Society of London Theatres continues to keep theatres shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

London’s West End theatres will remain closed through at least August 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The update from the London Society of Theatre follows earlier statements issued on a rolling basis, announcing closures through April 26, May 31, and most recently, June 28.

“The decision to reopen theatres will be made based on government and scientific advice on gatherings and events. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times,” said the group.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for instance, has announced it is extending its own suspension of performances at the Palace Theatre through September 6, as has & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Matilda will remain closed at the Cambridge Theatre through August 30.

Among the productions and companies that had already announced delays in recent weeks are the Imelda Staunton-led Hello, Dolly! and Royal Shakespeare’s fall and winter 2020 seasons. Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell, and David Zippel’s new Cinderella musical is now aiming to open in October.

London theatres officially shut down March 16, following New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s suspension of Broadway’s performances March 12. The Broadway League most recently announced a closure through at least September 8.

