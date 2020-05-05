West End Theatres to Remain Closed Through June 28

The Society of London Theatres issues a new statement regarding closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Society of London Theatre has announced that all West End performances are canceled through June 28. The update follows earlier statements, initially announcing closures through April 26 and then through May 31.

SOLT represents all of the West End. The May 5 statement outlines that theatres will not necessarily reopen June 29; the closure announcements will continue on a rolling basis.

Among the many current and upcoming shows impacted is the revival of Sunday in the Park With George. The London transfer of the production starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford was to begin June 11 at the Savoy Theatre. It is now aiming for a 2021 bow.

READ: West End Theatres and U.K.'s Equity Reach Agreement Ensuring Job Security for Actors

Ticket holders in London will be contacted directly regarding exchanges and refunds.

London's theatres first shuttered their doors on March 16 in the wake of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The mass closures, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, mirrored those on Broadway on March 12—following orders from New York's Governor Cuomo.

