West End Theatres to Remain Closed Until June

The Society of London Theatres issues a new statement regarding closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Society of London Theatre has announced that all West End performances are canceled through May 31. The update follows the Society's March 20 statement, initially announcing closures through April 26.

SOLT represents all of the West End. The April 6 statement, which is posted here, outlines that the organization has decided to extend the closure of theatres "to help us process existing bookings whilst we wait for further clarity from the government in terms of when we will be able to reopen."

Ticket holders in London will be contacted directly regarding exchanges and refunds.

London's theatres first shuttered their doors on March 16 in the wake of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The mass closures, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, mirrored those on Broadway on March 12—following orders from New York's Governor Cuomo. While theatres in New York were initially scheduled to re-open April 13, an update from the Broadway League is expected to arrive in the coming days.

