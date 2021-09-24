West Side Story Sneak Peek: Catch Snippets of ‘Mambo’ and ‘America’ From the New Movie

Ariana DeBose leads the charge as Anita in two of the musical’s most popular tunes.

A new trailer from the upcoming West Side Story movie offers more sneak peeks at the numbers “Mambo” and “America.” Check out Ariana DeBose, as Anita, leading the charge above.

A longer trailer, released earlier this month, offered a listen of one of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's more subdued tunes from the show, "Tonight," as performed by Rachel Zegler as Maria.

The film, due in theatres December 10, also stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Iris Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.

Directed by Stephen Spielberg, the new movie features a screenplay by Tony Kushner and choreography by Justin Peck.

