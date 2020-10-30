What Are Blair Underwood, Chita Rivera, and Leslie Odom Jr.’s Favorite Broadway Memories?

The stars shared their best stage experiences on The Today Show.

Virtually joining The Today Show’s Broadway-themed Halloween celebration October 30 were Blair Underwood, Chita Rivera, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Mindy Kaling as they shared their favorite memories of the stage. Check it out below.

Among the highlights from the video is 2020 Tony nominee Underwood talking about the time he knocked on the stage door of Dreamgirls as an eager young performer. On the other side was Obba Babatundé (who played C.C. White), who let him in and gave a tour, solidifying his love for the craft.

For three-time Tony recipient Rivera, The Vamp stands out for making her want to become a star while performer-playwright Mindy Kaling once waited over 90 minutes to see Miss Saigon (it was worth it). Tony winner Odom, Jr. said his favorite show was Rent—his first Broadway credit—because the Nederlander Theatre has no separate stage door, meaning the cast and fans could interact spontaneously.

The Today Show kicked off its Halloween ceremony with a lip-syncing ode to the Main Stem, including Al Roker as King George from Hamilton and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

