What Broadway Shows You Can Buy Tickets For (and When)

By Ryan McPhee
May 07, 2021
 
Keep track of box office reopenings as theatres gear up to welcome back audience members following the coronavirus shutdown.
When it rains on Broadway, it pours on Broadway. After promising words from the City and State, the Theatre District is readying to at last welcome back audiences this fall.

While Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that theatregoers can expect to see shows reopen at full capacity as soon as September 14, the exact dates depend on the particular circumstances and feasibility of each individual production. With that in mind, some shows have begun to reveal dates for their intended returns, with most of those announced already on sale.

Stay up-to-date with Broadway's evolving reopening calendar—and find out where to get tickets—below. Playbill will continue to update this list as more news comes in.

On Sale Now
Chicago
The long-running musical currently has the earliest reopening date on the books: September 14. At this time, tickets are only available for that Tuesday, subsequent weekends, and holiday weeks, though exact scheduling will be confirmed later. Click here for tickets.

Six
The musical was hours away from officially opening on Broadway March 12, 2020, before the shutdown went into effect. Performances will now begin September 17 with opening night set for October 3. Tickets are available via presale now (click here for more information). General on-sale will begin May 10 at 10 AM ET.

The Phantom of the Opera
Broadway’s longest-running show is expected to resume the spectacle October 22. Click here for tickets.

Diana
The musical about the Princess of Wales, after playing nine previews in March 2020, will resume performances December 1 before opening December 16. By then, a filmed presentation of the musical, shot during the pandemic, will also have premiered on Netflix. Click here for tickets.

The following shows have announced return dates, but have not yet put tickets on sale.
The Music Man
After a handful of postponements—and an inevitable producer shakeup with Scott Rudin saying he’ll step down from the Broadway League—the Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led revival now aims to begin December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is slated for February 10, 2022. Currently, tickets are only available to those who had purchased tickets to performances that have been canceled to rescheduling.

The Minutes
The Tracy Letts play was in previews at the Cort Theatre at the time of the shutdown. It is now slated to open March 15, 2022—exactly two years after its originally intended opening—but at a different theatre (due to renovations at the Cort) and with a different star (due to Armie Hammer dropping out in the wake of criminal allegations).

The following shows have tickets available for performances beginning this fall, but have not yet confirmed reopening dates.
Ain’t Too Proud
American Utopia
Jagged Little Pill

Theatre goers can expect these titles and more—from returning long-runners to new shows with new production timelines—to make official announcements in the coming weeks.

