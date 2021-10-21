What Can Audiences Expect From Clyde’s on Broadway?

The Lynn Nottage play, starring Uzo Aduba, begins previews November 3.

Friendship, sandwiches, and new beginnings—these are just a few things audiences can expect when they see Clyde’s on Broadway. The play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage begins previews November 3 ahead of a November 22 opening at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater.

“Clyde’s is a comedy about joy, about resilience, about mindfulness, and about food,” says Nottage. Check out what else the cast and creatives have to say about the play above. It follows Clyde, who runs a sandwich shop at a truck stop, taking people under her wing as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. “I’m feeling butterflies of joy...to be a part of coming back to the theatre in a time when all of us collectively have been without it, it’s been really incredible—you recognize the gift,” says Aduba.

Kate Whoriskey directs, with a creative team featuring scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

